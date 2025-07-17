Balasore July 17: India Thursday successfully test fired Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Prithvi-II and Agni-I - from the Integrated Test Range off the Odisha Coast, defence sources said. "The launches validated all operational and technical parameters. These tests were conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the sources said. Indian Army Successfully Conducts Trial of Indigenous ‘Akash Prime’ Air Defence System at 15,000 Feet in Ladakh.

While Agni-I was test fired form Abdul Kalam island, Prithivi-II was test fired after some time from Launch pad no-III of the ITR, Chandipur.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)