Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said there is no discussion on leadership change and stressed on strengthening the hands of CM Siddaramaiah and the party's government in the state.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, asked party leaders and legislators not to speak to the press on the leadership change issue.

Also Read | Nasscom Talent Council Unveiled To Build Future-Ready and Globally Competitive Digital Workforce in India, Satish HC Appointed As Chair.

He said a notice will be issued to Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, who has been making statements that Shivakumar should become the CM.

Speculation over leadership change has resurfaced with some party MLAs, including Hussain and H C Balakrishna (Magadi) making claims about Shivakumar becoming the CM later this year.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: CAT Overturns Suspension of 5 Police Officers by Congress Government, Says 'Police Don't Have Magical Powers and Should Have Been Given Adequate Time'.

"Statements are being made. We want discipline in the party. Discipline is important. No issue of leadership change. There is no discussion or anything on this. No one is in a hurry, 2028 is important for us," Shivakumar told reporters here.

Responding to a question, he said, "I will issue a notice to Iqbal Hussain. I don't want anyone to say that I will become the CM. Today or tomorrow, I will issue a notice to him. I also don't want Balakrishna to speak in my favour..."

Hussain has claimed that Shivakumar may get an opportunity to become CM in two to three months.

Asserting that no leader or MLA from the party should speak to the media on such matters, Shivakumar said, "..no one should go before the press. I'm saying it, no press. I'm saying it, whether it is Iqbal Hussain or B R Patil or Balakrishna or anyone else, there is no need."

"Siddaramaiah is the chief minister, strengthening his hands and the hands of the government is the only thing," he added.

There have been speculations within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. But such talks had taken a backseat for some time, after strong instructions from the party high command.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy CM.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)