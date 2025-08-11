Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at the Opposition protesting outside the State Legislative Assembly and asked them to raise the issues in the House.

Speaking to ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Let the Opposition protest, protesting is its job, I have no objection to it, but if they have any issue, they should raise it in the House. The government is ready to answer every question.

The Opposition MLAs held placards and protested against the alleged "vote theft".

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday. Starting on August 11, the session will go on till August 16.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is preparing to pass more than six ordinances during the monsoon session.

The UP government is preparing to pass the Banke Bihari Corridor Ordinance and important bills related to higher education and other departments in the session.

The Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and its Second Amendment Ordinance, 2025 are likely to be introduced in the session. These ordinances have been brought to regulate private universities and ensure the quality of education. With this, an attempt will be made to further improve the level of higher education in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Repealing Ordinance, 2025 is also expected to be introduced. This ordinance will ease the process of repealing old and irrelevant laws, so that the legal framework can be clearer and effective.

The government is likely to table the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 in the House. It proposes amendments to increase transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process, so that youth can get fair opportunities.

Also, Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which will focus on improving GST rules and ease of doing business, is also likely to be moved. (ANI)

