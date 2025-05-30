Itanagar, May 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said work on the Siang Multipurpose Hydropower Project would progress only after the completion of its pre-feasibility report (PFR) and a subsequent public hearing, asserting that the consent of local communities is paramount.

Addressing the media here, Khandu emphasised that the PFR is a crucial, non-intrusive step to assess geological viability and will not involve any physical displacement or damage to land or settlements.

"Once the PFR is complete, we will organise a public hearing and only proceed based on the will of the people," he said, adding that the report will determine which areas may be submerged, the number of villages potentially affected, and the mitigation measures required.

Reiterating the strategic importance of the project, Khandu said it is not merely a power initiative, but also a national security imperative, especially in light of China's upstream hydropower developments.

"China has already proposed to build a 60,000 MW dam near our border. This has raised serious concerns for the government of India," Khandu added.

He warned that Beijing's control over the river's flow could have dire consequences.

"If China releases excess water, it could lead to catastrophic floods in the Siang valley and parts of Assam. On the other hand, if it withholds water, the Siang may run dry during winters and reduce to a stream one can walk across," he said.

Khandu pointed out that China is not a signatory to the UN Water Convention and, therefore, under no obligation to share river data or cooperate on transboundary water management.

"At least we must build something on our side for the safety and security of our Siang," he said.

Despite the official stance, the project has drawn considerable resistance from environmental activists and civil society.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) has been vocal against the project, accusing the government and local MLAs of pushing the plan without adequate research or public consultation.

They are also demanding greater transparency and the involvement of subject-matter experts to explain the project's environmental and technical dimensions to affected communities. PTI CORR

