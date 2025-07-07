Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle in its IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Monday named Siddhi Nath Gupta as the DG and IGP of the Intelligence Branch of the police, an official said.

Gyanwant Singh, who was ADG IB, replaced Rajesh Kumar Singh as the ADG & IGP Traffic and Road Safety, he added.

Gupta was the DGP of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), he said.

Singh was made the ADG and IGP Policy, he added.

