Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said significant steps have been taken in the past three years to eliminate the impediments and expedite approvals for timely implementation of projects in the union territory.

He said lack of adequate infrastructure in the past was a major hurdle in the growth of the J and K's economy.

“We have achieved the historical milestone of 50,726 projects within a year which is five times higher than the 2018 figure of 9,229 projects,” Sinha said as he enlisted various initiatives of the administration for furthering the economic growth and holistic development of J-K.

Speedy economic reforms and focused attention on infrastructure development have infused new energy right across the economy which has directly resulted in reviving investment activity and investor sentiment, he said.

The Lt Governor said the revival of different sectors of economy like handicraft, industrial investment, tourism and unprecedented pace in building infrastructure has given the union territory enviable strength and self-confidence.

“Artificial boundaries were created within the system, which have been removed to ensure growth with equity so that every citizen of J-K benefits from fast economic development, rapid social change and J-K's prosperity.

“In the connectivity sector, earlier only 6.54 km roads were being built every day, which has now been substantially increased to 20.68 kms road per day. Approximately, Rs one lakh crore is being spent on road and tunnel infrastructure, which are opening up new vistas for the people living in far-flung areas,” he said.

Sinha said enhanced connectivity is significant not only for the overall growth of the economy, but also to meet the objectives of strengthening of institutions for providing basic necessities to all, agriculture, promotion of inclusive growth and generation of employment opportunities.

Inclusive growth is the ultimate goal of the administration, the Lt Governor added.

He also highlighted the measures to improve agriculture and horticulture productivity such as diversification of high-density crops, availability of high-quality seeds, improvement in water management and promotion of technology.

Sinha said the all-round improvement in this important sector would contribute significantly towards economic growth of of J-K and employment creation.

