New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, held a meeting with a delegation from the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to a Sikkim Chief Minister's Office statement, the delegation was led by the President of IHCNBT, His Eminence Padma Thegtse Rinpoche.

During the meeting, His Eminence briefed the Chief Minister on the Council's extensive work at the national level, particularly its efforts to promote and preserve Buddhist traditions across the trans-Himalayan region, spanning from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh.

As per the statement, Chief Minister Tamang lauded the Council's commitment and contributions toward the spiritual and cultural enrichment of the Himalayan Buddhist community. He assured the delegation of the continued support of the Government of Sikkim in their initiatives.

The Chief Minister also shared the various initiatives and developmental work undertaken by the Sikkim Government in support of the Buddhist community in the state. In response, the IHCNBT delegation extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support and encouragement.

Earlier, on March 21, the First General Assembly of the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition was successfully held at the India International Centre (IIC) in New Delhi. The assembly brought together 120 Buddhist representatives from various Himalayan states for a historic discussion on safeguarding cultural identity and religious heritage.

Key figures present included Lochen Tulku Rinpoche, then-President of IHCNBT; Maling Gombu, General Secretary; Sonam Wangchuk, a founding member; and Rajiv Kumar, Director of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), among other distinguished participants.

In his keynote address, Lochen Tulku Rinpoche had emphasised the urgent need to preserve indigenous Himalayan languages and transform monasteries into modern learning centres. "We must be Buddhists of the 21st century," he said, underlining the importance of comprehensive knowledge of Buddhist philosophy and practice. He also noted the Council's achievement in securing recognition for the Bhoti language through NIOS, following the guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. (ANI)

