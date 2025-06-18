Noida, June 18: A massive fire broke out in Noida Sector 36 of Uttar Pradesh due to a blast in the air conditioner. As of now, no casualties have been reported due to the accident. Noida Hospital Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Sumitra Hospital in Sector-24 Due to Short Circuit; No Casualties, 2 Suffer Minor Injuries.

Fire Breaks Out in Noida Sector 36

Fire tenders had rushed to the accident spot, and with the help of two fire engines, they were able to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

