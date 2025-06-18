Noida, June 18: A massive fire broke out in Noida Sector 36 of Uttar Pradesh due to a blast in the air conditioner. As of now, no casualties have been reported due to the accident. Noida Hospital Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Sumitra Hospital in Sector-24 Due to Short Circuit; No Casualties, 2 Suffer Minor Injuries.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out late last night in a house in Sector 36 of Noida due to an AC blast. Fire tenders managed to control the fire with the help of two fire engines. No casualties have been reported. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/AJMZCiJiep — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2025

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a Sector 36 house in Noida around 12:35 AM due to an AC blast. The fire department controlled the blaze after intense efforts. All residents were safely evacuated, but household items were completely destroyed pic.twitter.com/K3pKgcIezQ — IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2025

Fire tenders had rushed to the accident spot, and with the help of two fire engines, they were able to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

