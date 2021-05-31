Gangtok, May 31 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,317 as 146 more people tested positive for the virus while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 253, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

West Sikkim district registered 68 new cases followed by South Sikkim (50), East Sikkim (22) and North Sikkim district (6), it said.

The Himalayan state now has 4,021 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,829 patients have recovered from the disease. At least 214 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

Sikkim has so far tested 1,19,476 samples for COVID-19 including 932 samples in the last 24 hours.

