Gangtok, Mar 18 (PTI) A motorcycle rider from Kolkata died near Zuluk in Sikkim on Tuesday after he crashed head-on into a truck and went under its wheels, police said.

The accident happened in the afternoon at Lingtam Viewpoint near the Cue Khola Waterfall in Pakyong district, they said.

The pillion rider was severely injured in the accident, and was immediately rushed to the Sochyagang Hospital in Gangtok for treatment, they added.

The victims were part of a group of bikers from Kolkata, police said.

Army personnel who were passing by were the first responders, and they assisted the bikers.

An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the accident, police said.

