Mumbai, March 18: For Muslims in India, March 19 marks 18th of Ramzan or Ramadan. Fasting (Roza) in Ramzan is obligatory for all adult and healthy Muslims with exceptions under certain circumstances. Roza begins with pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor. After having Sehri, fasting Muslims do not consume food and drink until the sunset. They break their fast with Iftar meal, consumed at the time of sunset, marking the end of day-long fasting. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 18th Roza on March 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri is a pre-dawn meal and consumed early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sun rises. Similarly, Iftar is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer begins as soon as the sun starts to go down. Between Sehri and Iftar, fasting Muslims abstain from food and drink. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:30 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:53 AM

Iftar Time 6:19 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:26 AM

Iftar Time 5:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:26 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:37 AM

Iftar Time 06:02 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:11 AM

Iftar Time 5:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:29 AM

Iftar Time 6:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 19 (18th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:08 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Muslims who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly are exempted from daylong fasting during Ramzan. Those who cannot observe due to medical or health related issue are allowed to make up for the missed days later. The strict fasting has been made compulsory to help Muslims incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their lives. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Contrary to general perception, Ramzan is a month and not a festival. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims consider this month to be holy as they believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. After Ramadan, Shawwal month starts. Muslims marks end of Ramadan with celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).