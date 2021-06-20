Gangtok, Jun 20 (PTI) Sikkim reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 19,296, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 293 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, it said.

The new cases were reported from East Sikkim district (57), West Sikkim (22), South Sikkim (6) and North Sikkim district (2).

The Himalayan state now has 2,697 active COVID-19 cases, while 16,056 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 250 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 recovery rate now is 83.2 per cent.

