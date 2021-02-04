New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Union Cabinet has secretly given nod to a bill that would give more power to the Lieutenant Governor.

Sisodia termed the bill as the "murder of constitutional democracy" and said that the Central government wants to impede Delhi's development and progress by enhancing Lieutenant Governor (LG)'s power.

"The Union Cabinet gave nod to GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in a secretive way yesterday. The Bill would give LG power to stop work being done by the government elected by the people of Delhi. Giving powers to LG means handing it to the Centre and in tandem to BJP. It is against constitution and democracy," Sisodia said.

"The Bill would give more powers to LG in addition to the existing powers on police, land and public order," he said adding that the Bill goes against the grain of the Constitution.

Sisodia further said, "It is clearly mentioned in our Constitution that barring police, land and public order, everything else falls under the ambit of an elected government in Delhi. In its reading of the Constitution, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has also clearly distinguished the powers of the elected government and LG."

The Deputy CM claimed that the BJP, which has faced defeat thrice in the past, wants to govern Delhi through a "proxy".

"In last 5 years, LG has invariably hindered the decisions made by Delhi government. Due to this, many progressive schemes such as Mohalla Clinic, CCTV, Free electricity and water, school infrastructure improvement and others have been delayed, the cost of which is borne by the people of Delhi," Sisodia said claiming that the LG will use this Act to "unnecessarily intervene" in the matters of public interest and impede the progress of Delhi.

He also claimed that BJP doesn't want world-class education and health facilities, free electricity and water for the people of Delhi.

"Hence, it is using secretive and unconstitutional ways to impede the progress of Delhi. BJP hasn't been able to provide basic facilities to the public in BJP-ruled states. Rather than working on development in other states, it is trying to deprive the people of Delhi by giving unlimited powers to the LG in such an undemocratic manner," he added. (ANI)

