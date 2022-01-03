Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team investigating the Lakhimpur violence case has filed a chargesheet on Monday in which one accused was added taking the tally of arrested accused to 14. The name of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has also been named as an accused.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

Speaking to the media, prosecution lawyer, SP Yadav said, "The charge sheet has been filed. One new name Virendra Shukla has been added. He has been charged under Section 201 of IPC."

Notably, a vehicle allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws On October 3. Reportedly, the vehicle belonged to Ashish, who is the son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist, and others during a farmer' protest. They were mowed down allegedly by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos were being circulated on social media where a vehicle was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son deny the charges.

The investigation team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence had said the incident was as per a 'pre-planned conspiracy' that led to the death of five people and left several injured. (ANI)

