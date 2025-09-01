Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Six men involved in drug trafficking have been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 1 lakh each in Madhya Pradesh, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore Zonal Unit, said in a release on Monday.

According to the NCB, the case stems from the seizure of 882.72 kgs of ganja trafficked in a truck and an SUV in July 2022, which led to the arrest of six accused.

The contraband was sourced from Odisha and destined for Madhya Pradesh.

The trial began in January 2023 before the District and Sessions Court in Sehore district.

On August 31, 2025, the court convicted all six accused, namely Ashish Pradhan, a resident of Boudh (Odisha), Arjun Singh Sengar, a resident of Nagpur (Maharashtra), Rupesh Sahu, a resident of Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), and Vishnu Prasad Patel, Shashikant Yadav and Pawan Yadav, of Sagar (Madhya Pradesh). Each was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh.

The NCB also appealed to citizens to extend their support in the fight against drug trafficking and curb the contraband. Anyone can share information related to the sale of narcotics by calling on MANAS National Narcotics Helpline toll-free number 1933. The identity of the informer will be kept strictly confidential, the NCB added. (ANI)

