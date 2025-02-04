Gangtok, Feb 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday said his party SKM is deeply committed to uphold democratic values and ensure inclusive governance and welfare of all in the state.

He said that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has made a steadfast commitment to fostering harmony and progress in the state.

"The SKM remains deeply committed to Sikkim's welfare, upholding democratic values and inclusive governance. Our government firmly believes in unity in diversity and continues to extend unwavering support to every citizen," he said while addressing the ruling party's 13th foundation day celebrations at Bengthang Tar, Pacheykhani in Pakyong district.

The chief minister praised the SKM's founding members, leaders, and supporters for their "invaluable" contributions in shaping the party's vision and mission to serve the people of Sikkim.

Tamang, who is the founding president of the ruling party, said that the SKM has come a long way in the past 12 years by riding on overwhelming support from members and well-wishers, and reiterated the party's collective resolve to serve Sikkim with dedication.

"This celebration is not just a reflection of our past achievements but a renewed call to work together for a stronger, more prosperous Sikkim," the 56-year-old chief minister said.

He urged the rank and file of the party to stay united in the march forward towards a 'Sunaulo Sikkim, Sambriddha Sikkim, and Samartha Sikkim', during the ongoing decade of growth and development.

Tamang had founded the SKM 13 years after quitting the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) following serious differences with Pawan Kumar Chamling.

The SKM had won 10 seats in the 2014 assembly polls to give a close fight to Chamling's party SDF and formed the government five years later by winning 17 seats in the 32-member assembly.

Tamang led the SKM to a landslide victory winning 31, out of 32 seats, in last year's assembly polls with the lone SDF MLA immediately switching over to the ruling party to make the legislative assembly opposition free, only for the third time in the state's history.

