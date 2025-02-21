New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

She was admitted at 8.30 am due to stomach-related issues, the hospital said in a statement.

"She underwent a routine check-up and is now stable and is under observation," the hospital said.

Gandhi turned 78 in December 2024. Her last public appearance was last week when she was seen at Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament.

In the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi highlighted the four-year delay in conducting the census and expressed concerns that it is unlikely to be conducted this year as well.

"The National Food Security Act (NFSA) introduced by the UPA government in September 2013 was a landmark initiative aimed at ensuring food and nutritional security to the country's 140 crore population. This legislation plays a crucial role in protecting millions of vulnerable households, particularly during the Covid 19 crisis. It is this act that provides the basis for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," the CPP Chairperson said. (ANI)

