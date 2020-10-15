New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Chetan Khachar for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat from Limbdi Constituency.

Earlier, Congress fielded Mamata Kundu from Balasore and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick from Tirtol assembly constituencies for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Odisha.

Cheruku Srinivas Reddy will be party's candidate from Dubbak constituency for the upcoming by-election to the legislative assembly of Telangana while last week, Congress named TB Jayachandra and Kusuma H as party's candidates for by-elections to the legislative assembly constituencies of Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar in Karnataka respectively. (ANI)

