Jaisalmer, Feb 13 (PTI) Southern Army commander Lieutenant General J S Nain on Saturday visited Jaisalmer Military Station and took stock of the operational readiness of the formation, a defence spokesperson said.

The officer was accompanied by Lieutenant General PS Minhas of the Konark Corps and was briefed by Major General AS Gahlot of the Battle Axe Division on various operational matters.

Lt Gen Nain also visited forward areas where he was briefed by commanders on operational readiness of their respective formations, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)