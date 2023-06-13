Kanpur (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Ishtiyaq Solanki, who owns a tannery and is the uncle of jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, in connection with an extortion case on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Kanpur Anand Prakash Tiwari said Ishtiyaq Solanki was arrested from the Jajmau area when he was trying to flee from the city.

Also Read | Online Shopping Scam: Curb Malpractices Like 'Dark Pattern', Government Asks E-Commerce Entities Like Amazon and Flipkart.

A case of extortion was registered based on a complaint by Nasim Arif, a resident of Kanghi-Mohal in Bajaria, lodged at the Jajmau police station on May 9 against Ishtiyaq Solanki, Adil Rasheed, Shakil Beg and another person, the police officer said.

Nasim Arif alleged that Ishtiyaq Solanki and his aides demanded that he hand over a plot of land to them and also gave him death threat.

Also Read | Shakthi Scheme in Karnataka: 41.34 Lakh Women Passengers Travelled in KSRTC Buses on Day One After Siddaramaiah-Led Congress Government Launched Free Bus Travel in State.

Irfan Solanki, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur, has been in prison since December 2, when he along with his younger brother Rizwan Solanki surrendered before the police after being booked for rioting and arson in a land dispute case.

As many as 10 FIRs have been registered against the MLA in a span of less than six months. He faces a total of 18 cases now.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)