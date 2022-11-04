Saharanpur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana in Shamli district, Nahid Hasan was on Friday brought from the Chirtrakoot jail and produced in a court here in connection with a 10-year-old case registered against him for blocking a road.

In July 2012, Hasan along with his supporters blocked the road in Sarsawa in Saharanpur district following a dispute between rival parties over a graveyard, in which the police had registered the case against 11 people, including Hasan, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI.

In this case, everyone got bail from the district court in 2013, but Hasan had not appeared in the court then, he said.

On Friday, Hasan appeared in the MP-MLA court (MP-MLA court). Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mayank Prakash, while hearing the matter, fixed November 25 as the next date.

Meanwhile, responding to questions from local newspersons, the MLA said he respected the court and he will accept whatever decision it takes.

Rai said that after the court proceedings, the police left for Chitrakoot with Hasan.

SP's Kairana MLA Hasan was arrested by the police before the recent assembly elections in connection with a case under the Gangsters Act. He had contested the poll from jail.

