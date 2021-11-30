Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday lit candles and lamps in Lucknow and other districts of Uttar Pradesh in memory of the woman from Hathras who died last year after allegedly being gang-raped.

In a statement issued here, SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said lamps were lit at the party offices throughout the state to mark the 'Hathras kee Beti kaa Smriti Divas'.

Also Read | India Likely to Have Double-Digit Growth in Financial Year 2021-22, 6.5-7% in 2022, Says Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian.

A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the woman, he said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav too paid tribute to the woman by lighting two candles.

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Six Dead, Four Injured As Two Cars Collide in Kaithal.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men at a village in Hathras on September 14 last year.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last a fortnight after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)