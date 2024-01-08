Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate an Orientation Programme for Members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and several other dignitaries will grace the event.

A total of 230 Members of the State Legislature, including 69 newly elected Members, will attend the two-day Orientation programme on the 9th and 10th of January.

The programme is intended to underscore the importance of seamlessly integrating the legislators into the legislative fabric and to familiarise them with the functioning of the Legislature and its procedures.

The Programme has been designed to give practical orientation to the Members through stimulating conversations, enlightening exchanges, and by giving them insights into the past instances in Parliament and State Legislatures.

During the two-day programme, senior legislators and domain experts will discuss several subjects of importance such as 'How to become an effective MLA', 'Parliamentary Etiquettes and Conduct', 'Budgetary Processes and Financial Business in Parliament / Legislatures' 'Parliamentary Privileges and Ethics', 'Importance and Use of Question Hour, Short Hour Discussion, Adjournment, Calling Attention, Notices of Urgent Public Importance', and 'Role and Functioning of Committees in Parliamentary System'.

The Orientation Programme for the Members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislature is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Since 1981, a total of 62 Orientation Courses have been conducted by PRIDE and more than 4,300 Members have participated. (ANI)

