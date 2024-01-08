A preview of grand Ram Temple which is being constructed in Ayodhya. (File Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): As the country is gearing up for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing preparations for the grand ceremony.

The meeting, which is set to be held at 11 a.m., will see the participation of key leaders, including BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Bhupendra Singh and Dharm Pal.

Also Read | Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Verdict in Gang-Rape Case Exposes Misdeeds of Home Ministry, Gujarat government, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

The leaders will review the ongoing preparations for the mega ceremony. They will also strategize on ensuring convenience for visitors. Deliberations will be made on distributing work among the state leaders.

Meanwhile, the leaders will reach Ayodhya tomorrow night.

Also Read | Moral Policing in Karnataka: Mob Attack Inter-Faith Cousins, Thrash Them for Hours in Belagavi; Nine Accused Held.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday appealed to the people of the country to conduct a cleanliness movement across temples, starting from Makar Sankranti to the 'Pran Pratishtha' Day.

In a video message posted on 'X', Rai said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished, I appeal to all the Indians, Ram Bhakts and people belonging to the Hindu community to run a cleanliness movement across temples from Makar Sankranti to Pran Pratishtha Day. Cleanliness is adored by God. I also appeal to the temple authorities to gather the locals at the respective temples at 10 a.m. on January 22, perform Bhajans and celebrate the day."

"The temple authorities are requested to live telecast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on LED televisions and show it to the locals. After the Pran Pratishtha at 12:20 p.m., there will be an 'aarti' performed. The temple authorities are therefore requested to perform 'aarti' at their temples. All the temples should be made aware of this. After this, 'Prasad' should be distributed to people. You can do it based on your economic capacity and availability," he added.

Rai further requested that people light 'Diyas' in the evening.

"People are requested to light 'Diyas' in the evening and express happiness over the occasion. The 'Diyas' will help you express your inner happiness," Champat Rai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)