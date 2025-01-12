Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 17 (ANI): Punjab Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Sunday that the special operation group comprising the Mohali Excise team and Mohali Police intercepted a truck near Handesra, seizing 220 cases of liquor marked "For Sale in Chandigarh Only."

He said that this operation was part of a special campaign launched across the state over the past few days to tackle the persistent menace of illegal liquor smuggling from Chandigarh (U.T.).

Detailing the operation, the Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema revealed that this seizure is one of six major instances in recent times where liquor was being smuggled into Punjab from Chandigarh. He stated that FIR dated January 11, 2025 has been registered under Sections 61(1)(14) and 78(2) of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, at Police Station Handesra.

Additionally, six more FIRs have been registered in different police stations of Mohali district in connection with other cases of liquor smuggling from Chandigarh, resulting in the seizure of 42 cases of various liquor brands.

Minister Cheema further stated that, in the current financial year up to December 31, 2024, 114 FIRs related to Chandigarh liquor smuggling have been registered, with a recovery of 30,096 liquor bottles in these cases. He emphasized that both the Excise Department and Punjab Police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards liquor smuggling. "The ongoing campaign will be further intensified with continued cooperation from Punjab Police, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in liquor smuggling", he added.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh stressed that liquor smuggling is illegal, a punishable offence, and detrimental to the State's revenue under the Punjab Excise Act, 1914. He assured that no individual involved in such activities would be spared, and offenders would face severe consequences as per law. He also appealed to the people of Punjab to inform the department about any such activities to prevent any revenue loss to the state. (ANI)

