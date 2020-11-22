Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 22 (ANI): Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera has said that a special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be prepared before taking action on the amendment to the Kerala Police Act.

"A special Standard Operating Procedure will be prepared before taking action on the amendment to the Kerala Police Act. The SOP will be prepared in consultation with legal experts. This is to ensure that ordinance won't be misused in any way," said Kerala DGP in a statement.

Amid resistance from the opposition parties, Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has signed the Kerala Police Act amendment ordinance.

The law aims to stop bullying, insulting or disgracing individuals through any content and circulating the same through any communication medium. The offenders will be awarded a sentence of five years/penalty of Rs 10,000 or both. (ANI)

