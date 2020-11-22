New Delhi, November 22: The central government on Sunday clarified that post-graduate scholars of Ayurveda will be allowed to perform 58 specified surgeries. The clarification came after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly condemned the central government's decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform a variety of general surgery, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental. Ayurvedic COVID-19 Treatment: Ayurveda Drugs Like Ayush Kwatha and Fifatrol Can Be Effective in Mild to Moderate Cases of Coronavirus, Says AIIA.

"The notification relates to the Shalya and Shalakya streams of Post Graduate Education in Ayurveda. The notification specifies (in clearer terms than the earlier notification on the subject)a total of 58 surgical procedures that PG scholars of these streams (cumulatively) need to be practically trained in so as to enable them to independently perform the said activities after completion of their PG Degree," the Ministry of AYUSH said. Ayurvedic Medicines Recommended For Asymptomatic, Mild COVID-19 Positive Patients by AYUSH Ministry, Check List of Names Here.

"The notification is specific to these specified surgical procedures and does not allow Shalya and Shalakya Post Graduates to take up any other types of surgery," it further clarified. The clarification has come after the Central Council of Indian Medicine amended Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to allow the PG students of Ayurveda for practising the general surgery.

The notification said that the students will be trained in two streams of surgery and would be awarded titles of MS (Ayurved) Shalya Tantra (General Surgery) and MS (Ayurved) Shalakya Tantra (Disease of Eye, Ear, Nose, Throat, Head and Oro-Dentistry). "This notification is a clarification of the relevant provisions in the previously existing regulations of 2016. Since beginning, Shalya and Shalakya are independent Departments in Ayurveda colleges, performing such surgical procedures," the ministry said.

IMA Condemns Centre's Move to Allow Ayurveda Doctors to Perform Surgeries:

The IMA said that it saw the Centre's move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform general surgeries as a retrograde step of mixing the systems which, it said, will be resisted at all costs. "We unequivocally condemn the uncivil ways of the Central Council of Indian Medicine to arrogate itself to vivisect modern medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice. The said council has come out with a gazette notification of a list of surgical procedures which can be performed by its practitioners. They have no right to the technical terms, techniques and procedures of modern medicine. IMA draws the 'Lakshman Rekha' which they can cross at their peril," the IMA said.

