New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): SpiceJet, on Monday said that 11 passengers on board its flight from Mumbai to Durgapur in West Bengal were injured in the severe turbulence a day ago were hospitalised and of these eight have been discharged so far.

SpiceJet Spokesperson, in a statement, said, "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised. Eight of those hospitalised have been discharged so far. SpiceJet is providing all possible help to the injured."

Also Read | Mehul Choksi Booked for Duping Industrial Finance Corporation of India to Tune of Rs 22 Crore.

The airline also said that the seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence and several announcements for the same were also made.

"The seat belt sign was on when the aircraft encountered turbulence. Multiple announcements were made by the pilots and the crew instructing passengers to remain seated and keep their seat belts fastened," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | AAP's Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MPs From Punjab.

SpiceJet further said that due to severe turbulence, injuries were caused to a few passengers, but "timely medical assistance was provided upon arrival."

According to sources, passengers sustained injuries as cabin baggage fell on many of them, leading to head injuries to several flyers. However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport.

Speaking to ANI, an injured passenger Akbar Ansari said that the mid-air turbulence was a result of extremely bad weather.

"The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather. A Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence," Ansari said.

In an earlier statement, SpiceJet ahd expressed its regret

"SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The matter has been reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and a probe has begun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)