New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi Police Crime Branch has booked a candidate for allegedly submitting a forged marks sheet to manipulate the results of the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL)-2021, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Monika Rai, Under Secretary to the Government of India, an FIR was registered on Wednesday against Mansi Trilok, from Haryana's Gurugram, police said.

Trilok had submitted a representation to SSC on July 20, 2022, claiming discrepancies in her CGL-2021 Tier-I exam results. She asserted that despite scoring above the cut off, she was not shortlisted for the next stage, the FIR read.

However, during verification, the commission found that the marks sheet submitted by her was tampered with. While her actual normalized score was 46.77, the forged document showed an inflated score of 103.01, it read.

The SSC, suspecting an organised fraud, forwarded the matter to the Crime Branch for investigation. A case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police sources said further investigation will probe whether Trilok acted alone or was aided by a syndicate specialising in document forgery for government recruitment exams.

