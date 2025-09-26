Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): A meeting of the State Disability Advisory Board was held on Friday at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to safeguarding the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities. He directed officials to ensure that all welfare schemes and programs for persons with disabilities are implemented in a transparent and accessible manner so that the beneficiaries receive their full benefits.

He emphasised that addressing the concerns of this section of society must remain among the top priorities of governance and administration.

The Chief Minister instructed the Health Secretary to organise special health camps for persons with disabilities across the state from time to time. He said that, along with medical treatment and health facilities, beneficiaries should also be provided with certificates, prosthetics, and other assistive devices on the spot.

He further directed the Social Welfare Secretary to promptly act on the suggestions received during the meeting. The Chief Minister also stressed that persons with disabilities must be given their due benefits in accordance with reservation provisions during recruitment processes for various government services. He added that the Social Welfare Department must ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive 100 per cent coverage under disability pensions and other social security schemes.

The Chief Minister called upon all secretaries to consistently monitor disability-related issues at the departmental level and to prioritise the effective implementation of schemes directly connected with their welfare. He said that persons with disabilities are an integral part of society, and the government is making every possible effort to empower them.

During the meeting, legislators and board members present also shared several important suggestions. The Chief Minister assured a positive approach toward all the suggestions and said that the challenges faced by persons with disabilities should not merely be treated as administrative matters but as a humanitarian responsibility, which the state government is committed to fulfilling with sincerity. (ANI)

