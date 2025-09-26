Karnal, September 26: Karnal was rocked by dramatic scenes on Wednesday after a BMW driver exposed a suspected Petrol fraud at Tejendra Petrol Pump near Alpha City on GT Road. What began as routine refueling turned into a two-hour standoff when car owner Ravindra noticed a glaring discrepancy in his fuel bill. He had asked staff to fill his 70-litre tank, but was handed a receipt showing 76.70 litres of petrol—well beyond the vehicle’s capacity.

Startled, Ravindra confronted the staff, demanding an explanation. Tensions escalated until police intervened, reported Jagran. In the presence of officers, the fuel was drained from the car, revealing only 57 litres, despite the vehicle already holding more than five litres prior to refueling. The finding indicated a shortage of nearly 20 litres, raising strong suspicion of malpractice. Fuel & Run in Hathras: Driver Flees After Filling 31 Litres Petrol, Rips Off Nozzle and Escapes; Probe Ordered After Bizarre Theft Caught on CCTV Video.

BMW Driver Exposes Petrol Fraud at Karnal Petrol Pump

करनाल से लूट की एक गजब वारदात सामने आई है BMW कार की 70 लीटर की टंकी में 76 लीटर पेट्रोल के बिल की पर्ची देख हैरानी जताते हुए चालक ने कहा कि उसकी गाड़ी की टंकी ही 70 लीटर की है,तो इसमें 76 लीटर तेल कैसे डाल दिया गया!। बाद में जब पेट्रोल मापा गया तो 57 लिटर ही निकला!#karnal pic.twitter.com/WS7ebr7IBb — Sharad Yadav (@RockyYadav02) September 26, 2025

करनाल के जीटी रोड पर अल्फा सिटी के पास तेजेंद्रा पेट्रोल पंप पर बड़ा फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आया है! 😳 BMW चालक रविंद्र ने अपनी गाड़ी के 70 लीटर की टंकी में डीजल भरवाने पहुंचे, लेकिन महिला कर्मचारी ने उन्हें 76.70 लीटर की पर्ची थमा दी। हैरानी जताने पर विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि पुलिस को… pic.twitter.com/DO8TESVhMq — Lokesh Pohiya (@TweetByLokesh) September 25, 2025

The chaos, captured on video, has since gone viral, amplifying public outrage. Ravindra alleged that staff initially resisted but later agreed to drain the fuel, which further raised doubts about the pump’s operations. The petrol pump manager attempted to defend the discrepancy, arguing that some petrol remained in the tank and could only be accessed by a mechanic, a claim Ravindra dismissed as baseless. Gorakhpur Petrol Pump Brawl Video: Woman Creates Ruckus at Fuel Pump, Gets Into Fight With Female Attendant Over ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ Rule.

Investigating Officer SI Sandeep said action would depend on whether Ravindra lodges a formal complaint. District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Anil Kumar also assured that a proper inquiry would be conducted if an official complaint is filed. The incident has sparked anger among residents, renewing concerns about transparency and consumer rights at fuel stations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

