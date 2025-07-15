Gangtok, Jul 15 (PTI) An 18-year-old student died on Tuesday after being hit by a speeding truck in Sikkim's Gangtok district, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 am at Singtam when the vehicle struck the Class 9 student of Mt. Simvo Academy, Jorthang, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Bikram, and he was on his way to the school hostel when the accident took place.

The truck driver was arrested and taken to the Singtam Police Station for investigation, the officer said.

The body of the deceased student was taken to Singatm Hospital for post-mortem examinations and was later handed over to his family members.

