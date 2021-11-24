New Delhi, November 24: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday in the national capital, days after his meeting with the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata. After meeting the Trinamool Congress chief, Swamy said they discussed the political scenario in West Bengal. The duo even posed for photographs after their meeting.

When asked if he will join the Trinamool Congress, the BJP leader said, "I was already with her. There is no need for me to join." On Tuesday two Congress leaders and a JD(U) leader joined the Trinamool Congress.

Swamy later tweeted, "Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP (Jayaprakash Narayan), Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality." Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, Demands Centre to Roll Back Decision to Extend BSF's Jurisdiction.

Later, Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed with him issues concerning West Bengal as well as withdrawal of the order extending the BSF's jurisdiction in the state.

