New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): As news broke of the successful rescue operation of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sighed in relief and thanked the various rescue teams engaged in the operation over several days.

Taking to 'X', Gadkari praised multiple agencies involved in the rescue and called the efforts "well-coordinated."

"I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped labourers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued," said Gadkari on X.

"This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges," he said.

"I express gratitude to each agency and individual involved in this rescue operation. Deep appreciation for the international rescue experts, administrative officers, and the Uttarakhand government for their swift and effective response," Gadkari added in his post.

The much-awaited breakthrough was achieved on Tuesday evening as all 41 trapped workers were brought out safely from the Silkyara tunnel.

Locals erupted in jubilation at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met all 41 men, who were rescued from the collapsed tunnel after 17 days of ordeal.

"The exact time of breakthrough was 7:05 pm. Uttarakhand CM, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh are present there," said Harpal Singh, Project Head, Zoji-la Tunnel.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 workers inside the under-construction structure. (ANI)

