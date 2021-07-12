Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) Celebrating the Lord Jagganaths Ratha Jatra, eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a mammoth 43 feet long and 35 feet wide three- dimensional sand chariot and contrasted it by making a 6.2 inch miniature sand Ratha.

Pattnaik said his work was a tribute to the great poet Bhakta Balaram Dash, who is considered the father of sand art in the world.

He (Balaram) had created the first sand chariot in the 14th century AD. Balaram Dash had created three chariots in the 14th century which are believed to have impressed the Lord. Pattnaik said.

According to the legend, the priests of Lord Jagannath did not allow Balaram Dash to climb Lord Jagannaths Nandighosh as he was considered 'dirty, though born in a Brahmin family.

The legend goes that Balaram Dash rushed to the sea beach where he created sand chariots which Lord Jagannath preferred to the gigantic wooden chariots standing in front of the 12th century shrine in Puri.

Later, noted researcher Bhaskar Mishra said As the original chariots did not move on the Ratha Jatra Day, the then Puri king was worried and sought blessings of the Lord. The God then appeared in a dream before the king and instructed him to give respect to Balaram Dash first after which he would return to the wooden chariot for the annual festival.

The legend goes on to say that the king himself rushed to the sea beach and begged Balaram Dash to forgive the behavior of servitors and requested him to come to the main chariot.

Mishra said this shows how Lord Jagannath gave importance to his devotees and also places importance on devotion rather than dresses or other fineries. Bhakta Balaram Dashs temple was also constructed in Puri town in his memory. Patnaik, also a Padma Shri awardee a day before the annual Ratha Jatra has also attempted to create the worlds biggest sand art of chariot at the Puri beach.

He said on the occasion of Ratha Jatra, we have created a huge 3D sand art chariot of Lord Jagannaths Nandighosa Ratha of 43.2 ft long and 35 ft wide at Puri beach in Odisha. We hope it will be a new record, Sudarsan tweeted.

Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international championships and festivals around the world and won many awards. jrc jrc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)