Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a training mission, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night.

"The Su-30MKI which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat," said IAF.

The search operations are underway, it added.

Earlier, the IAF said that the aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

"An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi.

The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs. (ANI)

