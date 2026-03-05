New Delhi, March 5: In a significant administrative shake-up, the President of India on Thursday appointed former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. He replaces Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been reassigned to serve as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. The reshuffle, notified by Rashtrapati Bhavan, involves multiple gubernatorial appointments across nine states and Union Territories. The changes come at a time of heightened regional administrative focus and shortly after the resignation of former Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta.

From Diplomacy to Delhi's Raj Niwas

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a retired 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, brings extensive diplomatic experience to the capital’s top administrative post. Sandhu previously served as India’s Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024 and as the High Commissioner to Sri Lanka. President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors: Ashim Kumar Ghosh for Haryana, Ashok Gajapathi Raju for Goa, Kavinder Gupta Named Ladakh LG.

His appointment signals a shift in leadership for the National Capital Territory. Sandhu’s career has been defined by navigating complex international relations, a skill set that may be tested as he enters Delhi's unique political landscape, where the Lieutenant Governor often navigates overlapping jurisdictions with the elected state government.

VK Saxena Reassigned to Ladakh

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has served as Delhi’s L-G since May 2022, will now take charge of the strategically vital Union Territory of Ladakh. During his tenure in Delhi, Saxena was known for an active and vocal administrative style, frequently overseeing urban development projects and administrative reforms. Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju Appointed New Goa Governor, Kavinder Gupta Named Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Ashim Kumar Ghosh To Be New Haryana Governor.

His move to Ladakh follows the resignation of Kavinder Gupta, a veteran leader who had been in the role since July 2025. Saxena is expected to bring his experience in infrastructure and governance to the border region, which remains a high priority for the central government.

Broader Gubernatorial Changes

The President’s communique outlined several other key appointments across the country:

West Bengal: R.N. Ravi, previously the Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal following the resignation of C.V. Ananda Bose.

Bihar: Retired Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain has been named the new Governor of Bihar.

Maharashtra & Telangana: Jishnu Dev Varma has been moved to Maharashtra, while Shiv Pratap Shukla takes over as the Governor of Telangana.

Himachal Pradesh: Former Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Administrative Significance

This reshuffle is viewed as a strategic alignment of leadership across key states and Union Territories. In Delhi, the transition to a former diplomat like Sandhu suggests an emphasis on administrative stability and professional governance. Meanwhile, the movement of seasoned officials like Saxena and Ravi to high-profile regions like Ladakh and West Bengal reflects the Centre's focus on placing experienced hands in complex political and strategic environments.

The new appointees are expected to take their respective oaths of office in the coming days.

