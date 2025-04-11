Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will preside over a state-level Himachal Day function on April 15 at Pangi in Chamba district. Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and MLA Sunder Singh Thakur will accompany the Chief Minister.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil will be part of the celebrations in Kangra and Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar in Una.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan will be part of celebrations in Solan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Education Minister Rohit Thakur will be celebrating Himachal Day in Lahaul Spiti and Sirmaur.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh in Shimla, Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh in Kullu, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani in Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, Vice Chairman HP Tourism Development Board R.S. Bali in Hamirpur and Deputy Speaker H.P.Vidhan Sabha Vinay Kumar in Bilaspur.

Earlier on April 7, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the registration form for the farmers to sell raw turmeric grown through natural farming practices at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kilogram.

According to a release, this initiative, announced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing a guaranteed price for turmeric and encouraging natural farming across Himachal Pradesh. The registration will be carried out by the Department of Agriculture, which will also provide training to farmers on natural farming techniques.

The raw turmeric procured from registered farmers will be processed at the upcoming Spice Park in Hamirpur. The processed turmeric will be branded and marketed as "Himachal Haldi," offering both quality assurance and a unique identity in the market. "For the first time, government agencies will directly procure raw turmeric from farmers, which will be a game-changer for their livelihoods and ensure immediate cash flow, in the rural sector," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

