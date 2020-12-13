Surat, Dec 13 (PTI) A total of 172 newcoronavirus positive cases and three deaths were reported in Surat district of Gujarat on Sunday, the state health department said.

With the new cases, the infection tally in Surat rose to 46,348, while the fatality count increased by three to 1,103, it said.

Surat reported 241 recoveries during the day.

While Surat city reported 148 new cases and 203 recoveries, the rural parts logged 24 new cases and 38 recoveries.

In the city, a total 32,854 patients have been discharged so far, taking the recoveryrate to 98.98 per cent, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

Athwa locality in Surat city has reported the highest number of 6,607 cases so far, followed by Katargam with 5,675 cases, it said.

In rural parts of the district, Kamrej taluka leads with a total 2,405 cases reported so far, followed by Choryasi with 2,316 cases. Kamrej also leads with 91 deaths due to the virus so far, said officials.

