Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called for a resolute and decisive response against terrorism in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

He welcomed the decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and said it should be followed by long-term actions.

"The entire nation of 140 crore people, including 70 lakh residents of Himachal Pradesh, stand with the Prime Minister and the Indian armed forces. There should be decisive action. There is no room for hesitation," Vikramaditya Singh told ANI.

"History is witness that in 1971, when Pakistan cast an evil eye on India, it was under Indira Gandhi's leadership that Pakistan was split, and Bangladesh was formed. Now, the entire country expects decisive steps from the Prime Minister. This is not just a battle on the ground. Today, wars are fought economically. Diplomatic pressure must be built on Pakistan," he added.

He said that suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty should be followed "by long-term actions so that Pakistan realizes the consequences of supporting terror".

Calling the mock drills being conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs a necessary step, Singh emphasized that preparedness is important.

"Necessary protocols shared with the states and union territories must be followed without fail." he said.

Vikramaditya Singh said countries across the world have expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen were killed.

India has said that perpetrators will face severe punishment.

Following the terror attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism .

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty gives India 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System and the rest 80 per cent to Pakistan. (ANI)

