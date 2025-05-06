Mumbai, May 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 today, May 6. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses or CUET PG 2025 exam can check the CUET PG final answer key by visiting the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. With the CUET PG final answer key released, the NTA is now expected to release the CUET PG results 2025 anytime soon.

Here's the direct link to download the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025. It is worth noting that the CUET PG 2025 final answer key was released after students raised objections against the provisional answer key, which was released last month. Subject experts examined the challenges raised by candidates and prepared the CUET PG final answer key after making the corrections, if any objections were found to be correct.

How To Download CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

On the homepage, click on the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2025 link

A new PDF will open

Check the CUET PG 2025 final answer key of the Subject, shift and date in the PDF file

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the CUET PG examination was held in computer-based test mode from March 13 to April 1. The Common University Entrance Test exam included 157 subjects. In line with previous years, candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2025 exam were allowed to choose up to four test papers or subjects. "The candidates may download their results by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth," NTA's notice said.

For more details, candidates can check the NTA website nta.ac.in and CUET PG portal exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ for latest developments.

