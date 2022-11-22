Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Five people were killed while six others injured when an SUV overturned into a ditch on the Bhira-Pallia road near Atariya village early on Tuesday, police said.

The SUV carrying 12 was on its way to Pallia from Shahjahanpur when the accident took place near Pallia town.

The driver of the vehicle lost control due to a pothole on the road, Pallia kotwali inspector Pramod Kumar Mishra said.

The deceased included two teachers identified as Umesh Gangwar (30) of Rampur district posted at Pharsahiya primary school of Pallia block and Harnam Singh (32) posted at Himmatnagar school.

Two others were identified as Raj Kishore (54) and Vinay (25), while the identity of the fifth deceased was yet to be established, police said.

