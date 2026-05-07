India News | Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Murdered: West Bengal Police Seize Vehicle, Probe Underway

Madhyamgram (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Thursday seized a vehicle in connection with the probe into the alleged murder of Chandra, personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram.

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"We have started the investigation. The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with. We have recovered live rounds and fired cartridges from the spot. Eyewitness accounts are being recorded, and evidence is being processed. Further investigation is underway," Gupta said.

On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

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West Bengal BJP leaders termed the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide as a "targeted and premeditated" attack.

BJP leader Sujay Kumar Dey accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the incident to create fear and assert dominance in the area. They also demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Sujay Kumar Dey told reporters, "The actions committed were completely illegal. Who is responsible for this? From Bonga to places like Rajarhat and Gopalpur, the BJP has won. Why did the BJP not win in Madhyamgram? Because they want to turn Madhyamgram into a breeding ground. This was not justified."

"According to our information, four to five individuals were riding on a motorcycle when they shot the victim, and the act was premeditated. Additionally, four to five motorcycles were involved in the incident," he added.

Dey alleged that Adhikari's personal assistant was specifically targeted in the incident. "Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant and driver were both present in the car; however, only his personal assistant was targeted and killed. There are no reports of any other attacks," he added.

"They did not attack indiscriminately. They killed the specific individual they intended to target and then stopped. Through this act, they are trying to instil fear in Madhyamgram and show that power still rests with the TMC," he further alleged.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has condemned the incident and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)