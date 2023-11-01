Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) and Trichy Customs department officials jointly seized a total of 1.833 kg of gold from three passengers at Trichy airport, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the three passengers arrived from Jeddah on two different flights of SriLankan Airlines.

"On specific intelligence, officers of CIU and Trichy Customs seized a total of 1.833 kg of gold at Trichy Airport on November 1, 2023, in three cases extracted from gold in paste form concealed by three PAX in their rectum," officials said.

"PAX arrived from Jeddah to Trichy through Sri Lanka in UL 282 and UL 131 Srilankan Airlines flights," they said.

About a week ago, in a similar case at the Trichy airport, a gold bar with a purity of 24 carats was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (ANI)

