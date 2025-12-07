Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday highlighted the state's economic progress at the Tamil Nadu Rising Investors' Conclave 2025, highlighting confirmed investments of Rs 11,83,000 and employment opportunities for 34 lakh people since his government assumed office.

The conclave also saw the laying of foundation stones for seven new projects worth Rs 17.17 crore and the inauguration of 63 completed projects costing Rs 2,630.88 crore, underscoring the state's push to attract investment and boost regional development.

Addressing the conclave, CM Stalin said, "We undertook several consultations to improve the weakened Tamil Nadu economically. We travelled abroad to attract investments, and met with investors in Singapore, Japan, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom."

He further added, "Since we came to power, we have brought in confirmed investments worth Rs 11,83,000. We have ensured employment opportunities for 34 lakh people."

He also outlined the government's plans to establish a new airport in Ramanathapuram district to boost regional connectivity.

On women's empowerment, the Chief Minister added, "To strengthen women's economic status, we are implementing various initiatives. Tamil Nadu is the state in India where the highest number of women are employed in factories."

At the government function presided over by the TN CM, Stalin said, foundation stones were laid for seven new projects worth Rs 17.17 crore, while sixty-three completed projects constructed at a cost of Rs 2,630.88 crore were formally inaugurated.

Additionally, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued patta documents to 1,00,211 beneficiaries, and government welfare assistance amounting to Rs 417.43 crore was distributed to a total of 1,85,562 beneficiaries across various departments.

CM Stalin added that it was only during the current DMK rule that Madurai had witnessed real development. "We are going to provide house-site pattas to one lakh people. Through the Mullai Periyar drinking water project, we have launched a scheme to provide drinking water to 2 lakh 58 thousand families."

He said the Dravidian government had implemented several schemes over the last four years that had drawn international attention. "After rescuing Tamil Nadu from the previous regime's misrule, this Dravidian government has, in the last four years, implemented several schemes that have made even foreign nations look towards us."

Tamil Nadu CM said the scale of development initiatives had left the opposition unsettled. "If I start listing all the schemes we have implemented, one event will not be enough. Because we have brought so many development measures, the opposition does not know what to do. Out of jealousy and heartburn, they are engaging in unhealthy politics."

"When we speak about development politics, they engage in different kinds of politics. I say firmly: whatever conspiracies they attempt, we will defeat and demolish all of them."

Referring to his recent post on social media, he said, "The day before yesterday, I posted on Twitter saying Madurai needs development politics. To prove that point, I am attending this event after ensuring employment for 51,916 people through investments worth ₹31,607 crore. This is our politics."

He said the government was working to turn Madurai and nearby districts into a hub of high-quality employment opportunities.

Stalin also highlighted key development projects completed in the region. "After I came to power, we announced the Kalaignar Centenary Library for Madurai. We completed and inaugurated it ahead of schedule. But what happened to the medical institution announced by the BJP government? It has still not come."

"For Jallikattu, we announced the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena and completed it. But the BJP government stopped the Keezhadi archaeological excavations that were underway."

He also criticised the Union government over sports and infrastructure. "They give huge sports funds and support to athletes from BJP-ruled states, but Tamil Nadu gets nothing. When we asked for a metro rail for Madurai, the Union government said Madurai does not need it. How did BJP-ruled cities like Agra and Patna get metro rail projects? Why should Madurai not receive a metro project?"

CM Stalin alleged that certain political groups were trying to disrupt development by creating unnecessary controversies. "Our vision is only for Tamil Nadu's growth and progress. But political parties with a mindset of creating unrest want to disrupt our development by creating unnecessary issues."

He referred to recent events in Tirupparankundram. "At Tirupparankundram, the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple. After that, the deity procession took place, and the Chokkappan Deepam was lit. All these were organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Local people witnessed all these rituals before returning home."

"People know very well why problems are being created unnecessarily. Spirituality is meant to give peace, unity, and welfare to people. That is true spirituality. To create divisions for political gain and fragment society is not spirituality, it is politics. It is cheap, destructive politics."

He said the rituals were carried out at the correct time and place. "The lamp was lit exactly where and when it should traditionally be lit."

Stalin added that the government had restored and consecrated thousands of temples. "In the 1,490 days we have been in power, more than 3,000 temples have undergone Kumbabishekam. If such a government is labelled as anti-spiritual, devotees clearly understand what the accusers' true intentions are." (ANI)

