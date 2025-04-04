Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) A US citizen, a woman, was cyber stalked and subjected to death threats and extortion demands and a 37-year-old man has been arrested for these crime, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint from the US Consulate here, a case was registered in the Cyber Crime Cell of Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Sarnath Buddha to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Brocade Silk Shawl to Queen (See Pics).

The complaint narrated cyber stalking and online harassment of the US citizen. The victim was subjected to death threats, extortion demands and obscene pictures were sent to her via emails, Twitter (X) and i-messages for the past few years.

A team headed by investigation officer, A Menaga, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Police Station-Central Crime Branch arrested the accused, Gift Jesubalan Selvanayagam, aged 37, a resident of Tiruchirappalli, a Chennai police release said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu on State Visits to Portugal, Slovakia From April 7-10: MEA (Watch Video).

On investigation, it was found that he has been constantly harassing the victim online and a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, an Apple i pad Pro and HP laptop were seized from the accused, used for committing the crime. He was produced before a magistrate court here which remanded him to judicial custody and he was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

The Commissioner of Police said cyberstalking and online harassment are serious offences carrying strict punishments and advised the victims to immediately report such crimes through www.cybercrime.gov.in or contact the nearest cyber crime police station for swift legal action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)