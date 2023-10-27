Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Asking whether a single industry has been launched or even a single job is created in the State in the past four-and-half years, Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday advised the State Government to focus on development of the State than on the open letter to the public released by Chandrababu.

Addressing a public meeting as part of her ongoing 'Nijam Gelavali' (truth should prevail) yatra, Nara Bhuvaneswari said that the State Government takes credit for harassing and causing trouble to others. "It is not important to register attempt-to-murder cases against those who are on fast but take measures to supply water to the lands that are going dry," Bhuvaneswari remarked.

Observing that whenever there is any auspicious function in the house Lord Venkateswara comes into their minds, she said she had to have darshan of the Lord alone on Tuesday. It is 48 days since Chandarbabu has been confined to jail, she said that she saw her grandson Devansh almost 48 days ago.

Maintaining that Chandrababu has developed the pilgrim centres in the State, she said that after becoming the chief minister in 2014, Chandrababu has designed the plans to develop one sector in each district. Anantapur district has been transformed as an automobile hub while Chittoor district has been developed as electronic manufacturing hub, Nara Bhuvaneswari stated.

Regretting that almost all the industries that have been launched during the TDP regime have deserted the State now, Bhuvaneswari said that the jobs that are due for the youth in the State are being given for the jobless in the neighbouring States. Amara Raja Batteries is a classic example of this as they invested Rs 9,300 cr in Telangana, she added.

"Governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and New Delhi invite us to start our Heritage units and provide all the necessary facilities. They never threatened us," Bhuvaneswari said.

As the chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, he tried hard to get Indian School of Business (ISB) where those who are studying there are earning in lakhs of rupees while this Government is simply chasing away the investors, she added.

Expressing concern that attempt-tomurder cases are being foisted against those who had burnt the effigy on the campus of SV University where Chandrababu studied, Bhuvaneswari said that cases have been registered against women activists of the Jana Sena when they spoke to the media. Is it the greatness of the State, she asked and wanted the people to think about the future of the State.

Chandrababu asked her to console the family members of those who die of shock after he was arrested, she said and made it clear that the TDP will always solidly stand by them. Stating that she is feeling proud that lakhs of people are turning out to her meetings only out of affection towards Chandrababu, she called upon the people to fight unitedly taking inspiration from the Mahatma's call.

Later, Nara Bhuvaneswari clarified the doubts raised by women who attended her meeting. (ANI)

