Jammu, October 26: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel gave a befitting reply after Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu on Thursday night, officials said.

"Tonight at about 20:00 hours, Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing on BSF posts in Arnia area, which has been befittingly retaliated by the BSF troops.The firing is still on," the BSF said. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistani Troops Start Unprovoked Firing at BSF Jawans in RS Pura Sector; Visuals Emerge.

This is the second ceasefire violation at the International Border in less than 10 days. On October 17, Pak Rangers had resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops, in which two BSF personnel received injuries. Jammu and Kashmir: Army Soldier Shoots Himself Dead in Pampore, Investigation Underway.

There has been a relative calm on the borders following a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, although there have been infiltration bids which were foiled, while several cases of weapons droppings for terrorists using drones have also been reported.

