Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Alleging that they have been deprived of appointment in schools owing to irregularities in the recruitment process, hundreds of teaching job aspirants on Wednesday staged protests at the busy Exide crossing here, and near TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office at Camac Street.

Demanding that they be given jobs immediately in government-sponsored and -aided primary schools, the agitators, who claimed to have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) back in 2014, blocked the crossing of arterial AJC Bose and Asutosh Mukherjee roads in the afternoon, bring traffic to a grinding halt.

Some of the demonstrators were seen lying down on roads and under stationary buses, leading to chaos and commotion on the thoroughfare.

The protesters sought to meet Banerjee, who is also the national general secretary of the ruling TMC, to press for their demand.

Despite requests, when they refused to leave the area, a scuffle ensued between the police and the job aspirants.

Over 280 demonstrators were detained in the melee, a police officer said, adding that the situation was brought under control after around 20 minutes.

The protesters claimed that they were heckled by police personnel and were forcefully removed from the site of protest.

The CBI is investigating alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary and secondary school teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education and also by the School Service Commission, on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the alleged money trail involved in the irregularities.

