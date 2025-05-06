Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 6 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that a technical Inspection and a comprehensive audit have been ordered at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode following a smoke detection incident.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said, "Following the incident on Saturday, an inspection was ordered on all floors. They went there and reviewed. The inspection was done to see if there was a problem connecting the machines, including the sixth floor. A short circuit occurred when the light was turned on in the theatre on the sixth floor."

Also Read | India Lodges Strong Protests With Canada Over 'Threatening Language' and 'Unacceptable Imagery' at Parade in Toronto.

"A technical inspection will be conducted as part of this. A comprehensive fire audit has been ordered. The Collector will lead the committee," she added.

Meanwhile, claims have been made that one woman has died due to the smoke incident, which, however, has not been confirmed by officials.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Parliamentary Panel Seeks Action Against Anti-National Social Media Platforms and Influencers.

On Friday night, shortly after the incident, Minister George had also directed the Director of the Medical Education Department to shift the patients to a safe location. She has also assured that emergency medical services would be provided at the Beach Hospital for any patient in need of it.

"Smoke spread in the UPS room in the new block of Kozhikode Medical College tonight. All the patients in the emergency department were immediately shifted to safe places for treatment. The patients on the upper floors were also evacuated from the building. Instructions were given to check and ensure that no one was in the building," the Kerala minister told reporters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)